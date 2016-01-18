Ohio Wants Your Help in Picking its Next School Superintendent

The search is on for Ohio’s top schools official and the Ohio Department of Education is asking for your input. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The state has formed a committee, hired a company and created an online survey in its search for the next schools superintendent. It lists 33 potential qualities in a superintendent, and asks Ohioans to choose 10.

The State Board of Education is in charge of picking the next superintendent. Although some members of the board have suggested that Gov. John Kasich will have influence given that several members of the search committee are his appointees. The governor also appoints eight of the 19 state school board members.

The former superintendent, Richard Ross, resigned at the end of last month. The board could select a new superintendent by March.