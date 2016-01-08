PARCC Still Causing Problems for Ohio

Last year, Ohio scrapped the problematic standardized tests known as PARCC, but they’re still causing some issues for state officials. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

The education department is going to release its school district report cards in two installments. Some information will come out in the coming week and the rest will come out at the end of February.

That’s a six-month delay. The report cards are usually released in September. Officials say it’s because the department is creating new standards to fit the new PARCC assessment.

During a webinar, the education department’s Marianne Mottley said the first round of information will cover K-3 literacy, graduation rates and prepared for success measures.

“We know there’s a strong interest in seeing data as soon as possible and we’re working diligently to get that to everyone as soon as we can.”

Officials have warned that the grades will be lower than previous years because of the more challenging PARCC tests.