Panel Delivers Ideas on How to Reform Ohio's Troubled Charter School System

A three-member panel appointed by the outgoing state school superintendent has come up with 22 ideas on how to reform and restore the public perception of Ohio’s troubled charter schools.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

The panel recommended charter schools be evaluated on similar criteria as public schools, and that grades for online and dropout recovery charter schools be included in reviews.

The state’s charter school chief resigned this summer after coming under fire for omitting the failing grades for those schools from evaluations.

Superintendent Richard Ross says putting these recommendations for evaluations into action is a top priority.

“This will be done soon," said Ross. "The process for the new evaluations will be done before I leave.”

Associate Superintendent Lonny Rivera was unanimously chosen as interim superintendent on Ross’s departure Dec. 31. Rivera was the only person who applied for the job.