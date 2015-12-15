© 2020 WKSU
Education

Panel Delivers Ideas on How to Reform Ohio's Troubled Charter School System

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 15, 2015 at 8:37 PM EST
Photo of Ross with Ohio students
The Ohio Department of Education

A three-member panel appointed by the outgoing state school superintendent has come up with 22 ideas on how to reform and restore the public perception of Ohio’s troubled charter schools

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

The panel recommended charter schools be evaluated on similar criteria as public schools, and that grades for online and dropout recovery charter schools be included in reviews.

The state’s charter school chief resigned this summer after coming under fire for omitting the failing grades for those schools from evaluations.

Superintendent Richard Ross says putting these recommendations for evaluations into action is a top priority.

“This will be done soon," said Ross. "The process for the new evaluations will be done before I leave.”

Associate Superintendent Lonny Rivera was unanimously chosen as interim superintendent on Ross’s departure Dec. 31. Rivera was the only person who applied for the job.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
