Akron School Board Votes to Close Two Elementary Schools

Beginning next school year, elementary students in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood will move to new schools.

Akron Public Schools voted to close Smith and Lawndale elementary schools during its board of education meeting last night. The district says the decision to close the buildings had long been in the works.

Treasurer Ryan Pendleton says the choice ultimately came down to Akron’s changing demographics.

“We’ve got declining enrollment just in population shift and we also have choice options that were created by the Ohio Legislature which include charter schools," said Pendleton. "So the choice to leave Akron Public Schools has resulted in a declining enrollment.”

Students at Smith Elementary will move to Pfeiffer Elementary while Lawndale Elementary students will transfer to Sam Salem. The district believes the closures will help save $1 million a year.