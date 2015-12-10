Ohio Takes Modest Steps to Control College Costs

The head of higher education in Ohio is pleased with the current efforts to reduce the cost of a college education, but he says more can be done.

Ohio Chancellor John Carey toured Kent State University Wednesday two months after his office issued a task force report on college affordability and efficiency.

Carey says the report’s recommendations focus mainly on cutting costs by reducing the time spent in college.

“The way to reduce cost is time to degree," says Carey. "So we have college credit plus, which allows students to earn college credit while they’re still in high school. For veterans we’re doing prior learning assessment to give them credit for the things they learned in the military. We also set out new guidelines for the numbers of hours required for associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree.”

The two-year state budget requires state universities to give students the opportunity to save five percent of total costs of an education.

Those measures include removing the need for remedial classes and offering more online courses among other proposals.

Carey says these voluntary cost reduction efforts are a step in the right direction.