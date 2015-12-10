Democrats Call for More College Affordability

Democrats around the country plan to talk a lot in the coming months about ways to make college more affordable. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s Kayla Wingbermuehle says many Democrats are backing a congressional plan to make college debt free by increasing federal aid to students and lowering higher education costs.

“It was the No. 1 issue that Democrats who didn’t vote last election cycle said would have motivated them to vote if political leaders had been talking about it.”

Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges says his party is already focused on that issue.

“I’d rather stick to what Republicans here in Ohio have done and run on our good record.”

Republican Gov. John Kasich has also been suggesting colleges cut operational costs, prepare incoming students better and focus on on-time graduation.