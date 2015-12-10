Case Western Reserve University Gets Grant to Establish a Human Trafficking Law Clinic

Case Western Reserve University's School of Law has received a $131,169 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office to establish a human trafficking law clinic.

Under the program, third year law students will represent victims of human trafficking and sexual assault in court though the supervision of faculty.

The grant will also help the law school increase awareness of human trafficking to students, social service providers and the public.

Judith Lipton is one of two directors spearheading the project. She hopes the clinic can help make a positive difference in Northeast Ohio.

“I hope that on a very small scale that we can help at least one person at a time," said Lipton. "And maybe on a little bit bigger scale, at least within Northeast Ohio, we can begin to address the bigger issues, begin to address how we most effectively stop the traffickers.”

Lipton also says the grant comes as a result of increased funding in the federal Victims of Crime Act, which provides funds in support of services that assist victims of crime.