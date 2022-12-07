-
The 5th Circuit Court rejected a Education Department appeal on Wednesday, the latest setback in several parallel lawsuits. The administration is expected to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in.
Ohio State was No. 5 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.
Commentator Terry Pluto says he's in favor of a proposed plan to tear down Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center and replace it with a smaller arena.
Borrowers who say they were misled by their colleges have waited years for the federal government to review their claims. Wednesday's decision was a big win for them, but it's already been appealed.
Teachers and administrators, already facing long hours and low pay, now find themselves under pressure from politicians, parents and even their own school districts.
The program to erase student loan debts for millions of borrowers hit a brick wall Thursday when it was blocked by a U.S. District Court judge. The administration quickly appealed the decision.
Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma are hosting a week-long series of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of neepwaantiinki, the Myaamia word meaning "learning from each other." The celebration is the cornerstone event to a year-long commemoration of the two Miamis' partnership.
A new federal anti-discrimination policy being added to Title IX has prompted Ohio's school board members to react with different plans.
The justices are re-examining decades of precedent allowing affirmative action policies. This time, however, there is every likelihood that the court will overrule some or all of those precedents.
As schools across the U.S. are targeted by false calls about active shooters, NPR has found evidence that a similar scheme took place in the spring.
Nearly 22 million people — more than half of qualifying borrowers — have signed up. The Biden administration says it is continuing to accept and review applications during the temporary hold.
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay, ordering the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block loan cancellation.