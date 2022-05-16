Akron non-profit Bounce Innovation Hub receives federal $2 million grant to support more businesses

An Akron non-profit that supports entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses in Northeast Ohio has received a major grant to expand its efforts.

The Bounce Innovation Hub and city of Akron received a $2 million grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to renovate the second floor of the building where Bounce is housed, according to a news release.

Bounce plans to use the funds to add new office space, conference rooms and classrooms in the facility, which is owned by the city of Akron, the release states.

“This funding will help grow community, catalyze innovation, and further support local entrepreneurship at Bounce,” said Akron mayor Dan Horrigan in the release. “We’ve seen incredible success with Bounce so far and this grant will help propel it to the next stage of growth.”

Additionally, the city will provide more than $530,000 in local funds, which is expected to create 100 new jobs, retain 42 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment, according to the release.

“On behalf of everyone at Bounce, thank you to the EDA for this amazing opportunity to expand our facilities, amenities and offerings to serve even more of northeast Ohio’s entrepreneurs,” said Bounce COO and incoming CEO Jessica Sublett in the release. “This was a two-and-a-half-year-long project in the making and it’s exciting to see our hard work pay off.”

The Bounce Innovation Hub was founded in 2018 and offers advising, programming and affordable workspace to local business owners, the release states. According to Bounce’s website, 50 organizations use the non-profit’s facility in downtown Akron for meetings, co-working and office space.

The new grant will allow the non-profit to expand its capacity on the second floor to support more businesses, according to the release.

Horrigan and Sublett both thanked U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Howland) and Sen. Sherrod Brown in the release for supporting the project.

“This award from the Economic Development Administration is a great achievement for the city of Akron’s business and economic future,” Rep. Ryan said in the release. “This federal investment will create good-paying jobs, expand job and skills training, and attract new private investment in our community. Northeast Ohio continues to see tremendous economic growth and this investment further underscores the incredible talent of Ohio’s workers and entrepreneurs.”