Economy

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Village taps into Northeast Ohio history for new ride

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Hall of Fame Village Drawing Plans
Pro Football Hall of Fame Village
A drawing showing the layout and plans for the Hall of Fame Village's newest theme park addition

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Village has announced details on a new set of rides that will be part of what it’s calling its Play Action Plaza. Included will be a feature familiar to many in Northeast Ohio.

Play Action Plaza features a zip line ride and a 125-foot-tall ferris wheel, the same wheel the owners of Cleveland’s I-X Center recently announced they would be dismantling. The ferris wheel was installed at the I-X center in 1992.

Dennis Speigel is the C.E.O. of International Theme Park Services Inc. He says it typically costs millions of dollars to build a new ferris wheel. Based on the height and age of this one, he believes the asking price is probably around $200,000.

“Well they are enormously expensive to build and if they can buy one used it will save them a tremendous amount of money.”

Speigel says for any recycled ride, the next step is a thorough inspection of both the structure, the wiring and the mechanics that make it go.

