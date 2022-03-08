© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Kroger returns to Cleveland as a home-delivery fulfillment center

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published March 8, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST
photo of woman in produce aisle at grocery store
Adam Melnyk
/
Shutterstock
According to Jeff Metzger, who reports on the grocery industry for Best-Met Publishing, establishing a fulfillment center in the area allows Kroger to re-enter the Northeast Ohio market for less money than a traditional physical grocery store would cost.

Kroger is planning to return to Northeast Ohio, but not as a brick-and-mortar store.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain is planning to build a fulfillment center to provide home delivery in the Greater Cleveland area.

Jeff Metzger reports on the grocery industry for Best-Met Publishing.

He says Kroger may consider a physical store in the future, but this is a low-cost way for the company to re-renter the Northeast Ohio market.

Jeff Metzger with Best-Met Publishing: Kroger's fulfillment center
MetzgerJeffHeadshot2019 (1) (2).jpg

"They wanna create penetration in markets where they're not in with a relatively inexpensive, robotics model. Not cheap but way less expensive than opening physical stores and hiring 200 people per store," Metzger said.

He says Kroger is the only grocery supplier that does not rely on third-party delivery services like Instacart for home-delivery services.

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and the second-largest general retailer after Walmart.

Tags

Economy KrogerFoodGrocery storesClevelandJeff MetzgerBest-Met Publishing
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content