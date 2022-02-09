© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

SeaWorld wants to buy Cedar Point's parent company for $3.4 billion

WKSU | By Ben Weaver,
Kelly Krabill
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
an image of Cedar Point
Google Earth
Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky could become a property of Sea World Entertainment, if an acquisition deal is approved.

SeaWorld is considering a $3.4 billion bid to acquire the parent company of Cedar Point. Cedar Fair has confirmed it’s received an unsolicited offer from SeaWorld Entertainment.

The move comes two years after the operator of theme parks in the U.S. and Canada rebuffed an offer from Six Flags. Joe Kleiman is a senior correspondent with the trade publication InPark Magazine. He believes this proposal is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Kleiman: SeaWorld's $3.4 billion proposal to Cedar Fair

“It’s really a thing about, I think, consolidation for security and also what can they do to cut costs during the merger that eventually will result in increased profits,” Kleiman said.

He says a merger could result in the sale of smaller Cedar Fair parks as well as a consolidation of executive positions. Cedar Fair’s board of directors is reviewing the offer. If the board decides to move forward, the deal will ultimately be subject to shareholders' approval.

Tags

Economy coronavirusCOVID-19Cedar FairCedar PointSea WorldJoe Kleimaninpark Magazineamusement parkentertainment
Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
See stories by Ben Weaver
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content