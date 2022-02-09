© 2022 WKSU
Economy

Frontier and Spirit's merge would make the fifth largest U.S. airline

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published February 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST
Akron-Canton Airport
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
Akron-Canton and Cleveland Hopkins International airports may be part of a merger between Spirit and Frontier airlines.

The head of Akron-Canton Airport is hopeful about this week’s announcement of a possible merger between two low-cost airlines serving Northeast Ohio.

Spirit operates out of both Akron-Canton and Cleveland Hopkins. Frontier shifted its operations from Akron-Canton to Cleveland a decade ago.

Akron-Canton president and CEO Ren Camacho says there are many unknowns at this time, and they’re monitoring developments closely.

Ren Camacho: Spirit and Frontier Airlines possible merger

“We remain cautiously optimistic that this could bode well for the Akron-Canton Airport as Spirit Airlines has been a longtime partner with us, and we will continue to work with our partners at Spirit Airlines to maintain service at CAK as this potential merger continues to unfold,” Camacho said.

He believes the merger would be beneficial to both airlines, allowing them to consolidate and expand resources including planes, pilots and destinations.

The deal, which will need anti-trust approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, would create the fifth largest airline in the country.

