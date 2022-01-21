© 2022 WKSU
Economy

DeWine, Intel Confirm Plans For Semiconductor Chip Factories In Licking County

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published January 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
An artist's rendering of the Licking County plants. They're expected to open in 2025.
Intel
An artist's rendering of the Licking County plants. They're expected to open in 2025.

Governor DeWine has confirmed widespread media reports that Intel plans to spend $20 billion to build two semiconductor chip factories in Licking County by 2025.

The two chip factories are expected to create 3,000 company jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, and to support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners. Construction is expected to begin in late next year, with production coming online at the end of 2025.

An official announcement is planned Friday afternoon at the Midland Theater in Newark.

"The factories will have Intel's most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain," DeWine tweeted.

The company also confirmed the news with a Friday morning statement that included artist renderings of the facility.

The project is expected to be one of the largest economic development projects in Ohio history.

Steve Brown
Steve Brown grew up in nearby Richwood, Ohio and now lives there with his wife and son. He started his journalism career as a weekend board operator at WOSU while majoring in journalism at Ohio State, where he also wrote for student newspaper The Lantern and co-founded the organization Students for Public Broadcasting.
