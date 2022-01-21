DeWine, Intel Confirm Plans For Semiconductor Chip Factories In Licking County

Governor DeWine has confirmed widespread media reports that Intel plans to spend $20 billion to build two semiconductor chip factories in Licking County by 2025.

I am happy to confirm that my administration has been working closely with @Intel to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world to Ohio. This new #IntelOhio partnership will transform our state! #BuiltForThis https://t.co/sWXk0rAfQP @LtGovHusted pic.twitter.com/5VBJtPGcGb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 21, 2022

The two chip factories are expected to create 3,000 company jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, and to support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners. Construction is expected to begin in late next year, with production coming online at the end of 2025.

An official announcement is planned Friday afternoon at the Midland Theater in Newark.

"The factories will have Intel's most advanced process technologies and will help reconfigure the global semiconductor supply chain," DeWine tweeted.

The company also confirmed the news with a Friday morning statement that included artist renderings of the facility.

The project is expected to be one of the largest economic development projects in Ohio history.

