Oanest Bakery opens in Cleveland to continue mission of giving people second chances

A new bakery has begun operating out of the former Bloom Bakery location off Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

General Manager Mark Wilson says that Oanest Bakery has the same purpose as Bloom.

"We have really made it our mission front and center to give people kind of a second chance in life to realize that folks don't need to be defined necessarily by their past actions," Wilson said.

The name Oanest is a combination of the words oat and honest, which Wilson says is named after its signature granola bar. The bar will be available at the bakery and other retailers.

While Oanest Bakery opened to the public Monday, a formal grand opening is set for the end of November.

