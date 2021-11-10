© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

Oanest Bakery opens in Cleveland to continue mission of giving people second chances

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published November 10, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST
Bloom Bakery
Ideastream Public Media
/
WKSU
Former Bloom Bakery will expand into a commercial venture at the same location under a new name.

A new bakery has begun operating out of the former Bloom Bakery location off Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

General Manager Mark Wilson says that Oanest Bakery has the same purpose as Bloom.

Wilson on second chances

"We have really made it our mission front and center to give people kind of a second chance in life to realize that folks don't need to be defined necessarily by their past actions," Wilson said.

The name Oanest is a combination of the words oat and honest, which Wilson says is named after its signature granola bar. The bar will be available at the bakery and other retailers.

While Oanest Bakery opened to the public Monday, a formal grand opening is set for the end of November.

Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
