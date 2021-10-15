© 2021 WKSU
Economy

Development Finance Authority of Summit County Receives $50 Million in Tax Credits

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published October 15, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT
Development Finance Authority of Summit County logo
Rachel Bridenstine
/
Development Finance Authority of Summit County
The Development Finance Authority of Summit County is using tax credits to attract investors to projects in low-income communities.

A group focused on promoting economic development in Northeast Ohio received its largest ever allocation of tax credits.

The Development Finance Authority of Summit County was awarded $50 million in federal New Market Tax Credits. Fiscal Officer Rachel Bridenstine says the tax credits will help the organization attract investors to low-income community projects in their 18-county region.

“It’s really about leveraging funds that are already going into a project to attract additional capital that wouldn’t be there otherwise because of this tax credit,” she said.

Bridenstine says the Authority is focusing this allocation on three areas: projects that are in rural communities, manufacturing projects that will create jobs, and community and medical facilities. She says the goal is to leverage the tax credits to build up low-income communities by either creating jobs or providing services.

Bridenstine: lifting up low-income communities
BOTTAR dfa tax credits 2.jpg

“So, all of this is about building up distressed communities based on census data either through job creation or services to that immediate community and wanting to see the impact that residents there would have,” she said.

Bridenstine says there are a few projects in the pipeline but will continue to look for more over the next year.

Tags

Economyeconomic developmenttax creditsNew Markets Tax Creditslow-income communitiesManufacturingThe Development Finance Authority of Summit County
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
