© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Reports: Taiwanese Tech Manufacturer to Buy Lordstown Plant

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published September 30, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT
photo of Lordstown Motors
Carter Adams
/
WKSU
Lordstown Motors, maker of the Endurance electric pickup truck, might soon be sharing its production facility with a tech manufacture based in Taiwan, according to news reports.

Lordstown Motors is close to a deal to sell its production plant to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn, according to multiple reports.

If it goes through, the deal would provide a much needed financial boost for the electric carmaker.

If you don’t know Foxconn by name, you likely know the company’s work as an assembler of Apple’s iPhone.

“You know they are a very big company. They have a proven track record, and they do have the wherewithal to make this project succeed,” Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said.

The deal would keep Lordstown Motors production in the building and give the company a much needed financial infusion.

Hill said the deal is what the area’s fledgling tech hub has been waiting for.

“Because everybody says, ‘Hey, do they have enough funding to pull this off? Do they have enough funding to get us through the end of the month, through the end of the year?’ This takes probably the biggest concern off the checklist,” Hill said.

Lordstown Motors only uses part of the plant’s 6 million square feet to make the Endurance electric pickup.

That leaves much of the space open for potential Foxconn assembly lines.

Bloomberg reports Foxconn is looking into producing its own electric vehicle platform.

Tags

EconomyLordstown MotorsFoxconnEndurance electric pickupMahoning Valley
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content