Ohio Car Dealerships Are Dealing With a Significant Drop in New Car Inventory

If you were hoping to buy a new car this year, it may be tough.

Nationally, the automobile industry, challenged by COVID, is now facing a slowdown in new vehicle production.

The main issue in the slowdown of vehicle production is the widely publicized microchip shortage.

Zach Doran, the president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, says manufacturers use these microchips in several aspects of newer cars.

Doran says the issue began back in March, when dealerships had around 40 percent of their normal inventory, and now…

“10 to 25% of what they normally carry is what they now have on the ground," Doran said.

Doran predicts that it will be well into 20-22 before Ohio dealers see inventory rates return to normal.

