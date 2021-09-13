© 2021 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Car Dealerships Are Dealing With a Significant Drop in New Car Inventory

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published September 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
photo of Kent auto dealerships
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
Auto dealerships around Ohio are dealing with low inventory on new cars.

If you were hoping to buy a new car this year, it may be tough.

Nationally, the automobile industry, challenged by COVID, is now facing a slowdown in new vehicle production.

The main issue in the slowdown of vehicle production is the widely publicized microchip shortage.

Zach Doran, the president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, says manufacturers use these microchips in several aspects of newer cars.

Doran says the issue began back in March, when dealerships had around 40 percent of their normal inventory, and now…

“10 to 25% of what they normally carry is what they now have on the ground," Doran said.

Doran predicts that it will be well into 20-22 before Ohio dealers see inventory rates return to normal.

Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
