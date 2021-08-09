Kenmore Leg Reopening to Drivers Heading South on I-77, as ODOT Continues Akron Beltway Project

Beginning Tuesday morning, drivers heading south on I-77 in Akron will now have to take the Kenmore Leg, which is reopening. This is the latest phase of ODOT’s Central Interchange Project. All traffic on I-77 South heading towards I-76 East will be diverted to the Kenmore Leg.

ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch says it will be used as a detour while crews re-pave that section of I-77.

“So typically, traffic, what they would do, is they would take 77, go through 76 through the Central Interchange and head south. Well, tomorrow morning, that’s going to be the new change and traffic will take the Kenmore Leg south.”

Drivers headed towards Canton from Fairlawn will now have to take the Kenmore Leg onto I-277 going East to keep going south on I-77.

The new route will be in place until late October.

The Kenmore Leg will reopen to I-77 Northbound traffic, but not until August 19.

The ramp from Route 8 southbound to I-77 North will be closing until March 2023. The ramp from I-77 North to I-76 West will also be closed through March 2023. The entire Akron Beltway Project is expected to be completed by late 2023.