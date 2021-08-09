Group Says 3-D Printing Could Impact Northeast Ohio's Regional Growth by $1.5 Billion

A group working to increase additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, in Northeast Ohio says it could lead to business growth and revenue for local companies.

A team of regional experts say more implementation of the technology could impact regional growth by $500 million to $1.5 billion by 2025.

Barb Ewing is CEO of Youngstown Business Incubator, a member of the group. She says they are educating industries on additive manufacturing, implementing workforce development programs, and incorporating the technology into colleges.

“You have to be looking at young people who will take it and run with it, but you’ve also got to make sure our existing workforce understands the capabilities so that they’re making their own employees better and strengthening the overall economy of the region,” she said.

Ewing says the new report focuses on new industries such as medical, dental, transportation and construction. She says the technology can help current businesses improve and open doors for new products coming out of Northeast Ohio.

