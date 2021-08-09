Greater Cleveland Partnership to Expand Minority Business Assistance with Federal Grant

The Greater Cleveland Partnership has received a $2 million grant to create a Minority Business Development Assistance Center in the Cleveland area.

In 2019, just 2% of the money corporations spent on suppliers went to minority-owned firms.

The new center through the Partnership hopes to grow that number throughout the state.

Marco Grgurevic, the director of Minority Business Growth, says the grant will help expand the programming GCP provides, connecting businesses with state resources and assistance they need.

“We just feel that this grant enables us to add more boots on the ground and essentially be able to help businesses in a more impactful way,” Grgurevic said.

The assistance center will focus on minority-owned businesses with yearly revenues of $500,000 or more.

Grgurevic says the center will continue to support the existing relationships the GCP has but welcomes new businesses to explore what the center has to offer.