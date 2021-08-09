Community Legal Aid Aims to Assist Renters Under New CDC Eviction Moratorium

There is a new effort to help people at risk of being evicted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued another 60-day eviction moratorium to replace the one that expired over the weekend.

It applies to specific counties that have substantial rates of COVID infections.

Community Legal Aid’s Andrew Neuhauser says that includes much of northeast Ohio, but only tenants who are seeking rental assistance qualify

Neuhauser says this will be beneficial to residents, especially those living in counties with less robust rental assistance programs.

Help for those facing eviction Andrew Neuhauser of Community Legal Aid talks about the CDC order Listen • 0:18

“So having this additional layer of protection in which the tenant can certify that he or she is protected by the CDC order can help keep a lot of people in their homes during this time in which COVID infections are doubling very quickly in Ohio.” Neuhauser said.

Neuhauser says residents of the counties that CLA serves (see the map below) can apply for rental assistance through Community Legal Aid by submitting an application online.

Community Legal Aid holds weekly online eviction clinics every Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Details can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events.

They also offer an online toolkit with useful information at www.communitylegalaid.org/eviction.

If someone wants to apply for help, they can call the HelpLine at 800-998-9454 or apply online at www.communitylegalaid.org/apply.