Akron Tech Company Receives Growth Investment for Artificial Intelligence Texting Platform

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published August 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT
An Akron tech company has scored a big investment.

Drips uses artificial intelligence to create more human conversations via text messaging. It allows businesses to develop better relationships with potential customers.

Drips CEO Aaron Christopher Evans says the investment from private equity firm Accel K-K-R will further enhance their AI system in order to increase customer engagement.

Aaron Christopher Evans, CEO of Drips says the funder can help them navigate pitfalls.

“They’ve done over 200 investments in our space, and when you have that finite of a focus, you get the benefit of pattern recognition, right?" Evans said.

"So they can see things in our business much quicker than we would and be able to warn us of pitfalls we might not be aware of because they’ve seen it in other companies that look like us.”

Drips technology can customize text responses to make them seem more human.

Evans says it will allow them to send out half as many text messages for twice as many meaningful conversations.

Drips has seen revenues triple since 2019.

