Economy

New Budget Airline Breeze Airways Offers Direct Flights to Popular Destinations

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine celebrates opening of Breeze Airlines
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine celebrates the opening of Breeze Airlines at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus Friday. The airline that sells lower-cost flights will also offer some from the Akron-Canton Airport.

The founder of JetBlue is launching a new, low-cost airline. Breeze Airways is offering flights from 39 routes throughout the country, including some from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Akron-Canton Airport

Gov. Mike DeWine says a low-cost option is good for families who travel for pleasure, but he says it’s really good to attract more business investment in the Buckeye State. 

“Companies really look to see if they can get flights out of Ohio. Many times, they are really excited when they can get direct flights to other cities," DeWine said.

Breeze Airlines plan
Breeze Airlines
Gov. Mike DeWine says lower-cost airlines, such as Breeze Airlines, are beneficial for families who fly for leisure and businesses that want air travel options in Ohio.

The state’s private nonprofit development corporation, JobsOhio, offered Breeze a revenue guarantee to launch those routes. Breeze will offer non-stop flights to 16 cities, including Charleston, Hartford, New Orleans, Norfolk and Tampa. Some flights are already in service, and others are coming on line soon. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
