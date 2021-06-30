© 2021 WKSU
Economy

Cuyahoga Falls Pays Tribute to Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips, Only One Left in the Country

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Arthur Treachers.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
The last Arthur Treacher's restaurant, on State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters has declared today "Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips" Day in his city, honoring the last standalone location of the once-thriving chain on State Road.

Founded in Columbus in 1970 -- and later headquartered in Youngstown -- the chain's hush puppies and tartar sauce were once popular at 826 locations around the country.

Arthur Treachers5.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
The Cuyahoga Falls Arthur Treacher's has been a staple on State Road for decades.

Over five decades, it's survived being sold multiple times, co-branded (with Arby's and, later, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs) and the 1970s’ "Cod Wars.”

Arthur Treachers2.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
The owners of the State Road Arthur Treacher's have maintained the same classic decor, fixtures, and even drinking-cup-graphics for decades.

The chain was back in the news recently as the second-to-last outlet, in Garfield Heights, closed earlier this month. And Nathan's Famous recently announced plans to bring the Arthur Treacher's menu back as a ghost kitchen concept.

Arthur Treachers3.JPG
Kabir Bhatia
The Arthur Treacher's menu introduced British 'fish and chips' to many American diners.

The chain was named for actor Arthur Treacher, best-known as the announcer on "The Merv Griffin Show" and for his role in 1964's "Mary Poppins."

