Cuyahoga Falls Pays Tribute to Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips, Only One Left in the Country
Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters has declared today "Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips" Day in his city, honoring the last standalone location of the once-thriving chain on State Road.
Founded in Columbus in 1970 -- and later headquartered in Youngstown -- the chain's hush puppies and tartar sauce were once popular at 826 locations around the country.
Over five decades, it's survived being sold multiple times, co-branded (with Arby's and, later, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs) and the 1970s’ "Cod Wars.”
The chain was back in the news recently as the second-to-last outlet, in Garfield Heights, closed earlier this month. And Nathan's Famous recently announced plans to bring the Arthur Treacher's menu back as a ghost kitchen concept.
The chain was named for actor Arthur Treacher, best-known as the announcer on "The Merv Griffin Show" and for his role in 1964's "Mary Poppins."