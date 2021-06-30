Cuyahoga Falls Pays Tribute to Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips, Only One Left in the Country

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters has declared today "Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips" Day in his city, honoring the last standalone location of the once-thriving chain on State Road.

Founded in Columbus in 1970 -- and later headquartered in Youngstown -- the chain's hush puppies and tartar sauce were once popular at 826 locations around the country.

Kabir Bhatia The Cuyahoga Falls Arthur Treacher's has been a staple on State Road for decades.

Over five decades, it's survived being sold multiple times, co-branded (with Arby's and, later, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs) and the 1970s’ "Cod Wars.”

Kabir Bhatia The owners of the State Road Arthur Treacher's have maintained the same classic decor, fixtures, and even drinking-cup-graphics for decades.

The chain was back in the news recently as the second-to-last outlet, in Garfield Heights, closed earlier this month. And Nathan's Famous recently announced plans to bring the Arthur Treacher's menu back as a ghost kitchen concept.

Kabir Bhatia The Arthur Treacher's menu introduced British 'fish and chips' to many American diners.

The chain was named for actor Arthur Treacher, best-known as the announcer on "The Merv Griffin Show" and for his role in 1964's "Mary Poppins."

