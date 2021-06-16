Tractor Supply Co. Breaks Ground for New Distribution Center in Stark County

Tractor Supply Co. had a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest distribution center in Stark County June 16.

The company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S. and has eight other distribution centers in the country.

“Tractor Supply is excited to break ground on our ninth distribution center,” said Colin Yankee, Tractor Supply’s executive vice president, chief supply chain officer. “The central location of this new facility in Navarre, Ohio, will allow us to more efficiently service our growing store base and online sales as we continue investing in our business for future success."

The distribution center will service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores. It will also bring 375 new jobs to the region.

“Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Navarre, I could not be happier that Tractor Supply chose to build and create jobs in our village,” said Mayor Bob Benson. “We have been working on building our industrial park for 30 years. For Tractor Supply to bring its 80+-year legacy to our community means the world to us. We have been focused on driving economic growth here, and today, the future of our economy is looking bright.”

The 850,000-square-foot facility is being designed to meet environmental standards and is the second facility to be built on the former Stark County Farm property.

The $70 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022, and the company aims to begin shipping items from the center by the end of that year.

