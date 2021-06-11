© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

U.S.S. Cod Submarine Leaving Cleveland for the First Time in More Than 50 Years

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published June 11, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT
U.S.S. Cod
U.S.S. Cod Submarine Memorial Facebook page
/
WKSU
Visitors will have to wait until at least August to tour the U.S.S. Cod Submarine Memorial, as she will be towed to Pennsylvania for repairs this weekend.

The U.S.S Cod is slated to leave her dock in Cleveland this weekend for the first time in more than 50 years. The World War II-era sub is leaving for her first repairs since 1963.

Paul Farace, the president of the U.S.S Cod memorial, says the repairs this year are to conserve and restore her underwater hull.

Farace: right time for repairs

“We noticed some corrosion on the water line a couple years ago. Corrosion doesn't get better. It doesn't heal itself. So we figured, you know, the time seemed to be right. Let's do it now,” Farace said.

The U.S.S Cod arrived in Cleveland in 1976 and is open to the public for tours. She attracts around 30,000 visitors every year.

A tugboat will tow the sub to a shipyard in Erie, Pa., Sunday. She should return to Cleveland and reopen to visitors in August.

Tags

EconomyU.S.S. CodWorld War IIClevelandLake Erie
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
See stories by Rachel Gross
