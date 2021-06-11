U.S.S. Cod Submarine Leaving Cleveland for the First Time in More Than 50 Years

The U.S.S Cod is slated to leave her dock in Cleveland this weekend for the first time in more than 50 years. The World War II-era sub is leaving for her first repairs since 1963.

Paul Farace, the president of the U.S.S Cod memorial, says the repairs this year are to conserve and restore her underwater hull.

Farace: right time for repairs Listen • 0:10

“We noticed some corrosion on the water line a couple years ago. Corrosion doesn't get better. It doesn't heal itself. So we figured, you know, the time seemed to be right. Let's do it now,” Farace said.

The U.S.S Cod arrived in Cleveland in 1976 and is open to the public for tours. She attracts around 30,000 visitors every year.

A tugboat will tow the sub to a shipyard in Erie, Pa., Sunday. She should return to Cleveland and reopen to visitors in August.