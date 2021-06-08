Fireworks Supply Chain Issue Causes Concerns Over 4th of July Festivities

July 4 festivities may look different this year as supply chain issues and high prices are causing problems for wholesale and retail fireworks vendors.

Although large events being cancelled in 2020 caused a dip in the display side of the industry, Roberto Sorgi, owner of American Fireworks based in Hudson, says the retail side went up over 100% nationwide, as people celebrated at home with products like firecrackers.

Sorgi says the supply chain issue is complex, starting with fireworks vendors putting in big orders for 2021 that factories weren’t ready for. But prices didn’t start shooting up until the Suez Canal was blocked for six days in March.

He says shipping costs have gone up over 200% causing prices to continue to rise due to an increase in demand and a lack of supply.

“Most fireworks wholesalers are completely out of stock, and we haven’t even hit the 4th of July yet," Sorgi said. "They’ve already sold everything to the retailers and have no stock left to give, so it’s causing a big panic for retailers across the nation to try and find product, try and buy product, which is also causing the prices to go up just a little bit more.”

Sorgi says American Fireworks is in the minority of businesses who have adequate stock.

He urges consumers to buy products early and to be patient with shipping times and smaller inventories.

