Akron Canton Airport Adds Breeze Airways As Looser COVID Rules Are Expected to Spur Travel

As travel begins to rebound with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Akron Canton Airport is offering another option for flights. Starting next month, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service to Charleston, S.C., Tampa, Fla., and New Orleans.

Ren Camacho, president of the airport, says these connections are a win-win for local economic development.

“Those destinations are not only top leisure destinations from Northeast Ohio but also top destinations from some of our largest corporate neighbors, as well, and understanding that corporate travel will eventually come back. And we’re anticipating that late part of this year into 2022,” he said.

Camacho says he is also working to reinstate some of the flights that were lost during the pandemic, such as service to Atlanta, Houston and New York City. He hopes these will come back as corporate travel returns.

With the addition of Breeze Airways and the recent completion of a gate modernization project, Camacho says the airport is ready for new carriers and expansion of current ones.

