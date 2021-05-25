© 2021 WKSU
Economy

Akron Canton Airport Adds Breeze Airways As Looser COVID Rules Are Expected to Spur Travel

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published May 25, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
Breeze Airways airplane
Akron Canton Airport
Breeze Airways is now offering three nonstop service routes through the Akron-Canton Airport. Airport President Ren Camacho says the routes will meet the needs of leisure and corporate travelers as airline travel is expected to increase with the loosening of pandemic health restrictions.

As travel begins to rebound with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Akron Canton Airport is offering another option for flights. Starting next month, Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service to Charleston, S.C., Tampa, Fla., and New Orleans.

Ren Camacho, president of the airport, says these connections are a win-win for local economic development.

Camacho: preparing for increasing travel

“Those destinations are not only top leisure destinations from Northeast Ohio but also top destinations from some of our largest corporate neighbors, as well, and understanding that corporate travel will eventually come back. And we’re anticipating that late part of this year into 2022,” he said.

Camacho says he is also working to reinstate some of the flights that were lost during the pandemic, such as service to Atlanta, Houston and New York City. He hopes these will come back as corporate travel returns.

With the addition of Breeze Airways and the recent completion of a gate modernization project, Camacho says the airport is ready for new carriers and expansion of current ones.

Tags

EconomycoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus restrictionspandemicAkron Canton AirportBreeze AirwaysRen CamachoAir Travel
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
