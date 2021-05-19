New Study Looks Into Equity Struggles of Northeast Ohio Working Women

The pandemic has adversely affected employment for some groups more than others. Women are among those who’ve been disproportionately impacted, according to a new study from Team NEO, a non-profit that focuses on the economy and job growth in Northeast Ohio.

The study entitled “Lost Opportunities: The Pandemic's Impact on Northeast Ohio's Working Women” looked at COVID’s impact on women in the workplace, as well as other barriers they face in employment and pay equity.

Team NEO’s Vice President of Strategy and Research Jacob Duritsky said although women made up 45% of the worked hours in Northeast Ohio, they made 23% less than men.

Duritsky: a more inclusive labor force Listen • 0:02

“Companies and organizations have to think differently, more creatively and more flexibly about the ways to think about the labor force and to think about helping everyone participate,” Duritsky said.

Duritsky also said companies have to start thinking different about what equity in the female labor force looks like in a time of demand for workers regionally.

