Kenmore Sees Business Boom Despite the Pandemic

Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood has been experiencing a burst of new economic activity over the past year, despite the pandemic.

Mayor Dan Horrigan cut the ribbon Thursday on the sixth new business in the year since the pandemic began.

The latest shop to open up is called Marigold Sol. The store will sell vintage furniture, home decor, and jewelry and will also offer classes on furniture refinishing.

Owner Lori Julien says she’s been waiting for the perfect space to reveal itself and was eager to find a vacant spot on Kenmore Boulevard.

Lori Julien What it means to her to land a spot for her shop in Kenmore. Listen • 0:14

“I was super excited that it was going to be on Kenmore Boulevard just because of all the revitalization that's going on over here. I was really excited to be part of that and help propel that even further along,” Julien said.

Julien says there are risks to opening a store during a pandemic. However she says people seem to be focused on shopping small to support local businesses.

Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance Executive Director Tina Boyes says it’s a sign that as Akron’s largest neighborhood business district, it’s a good place for entrepreneurs.

Tina Boyes What's driving new businesses to Kenmore Listen • 0:10

“I think people just notice what we’re doing, some of the events we’re doing, our ability to keep kenmore boulevard out there and in front of people, and said, ‘I think it's time to take a look at this place,” according to Boyes.