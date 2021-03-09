© 2021 WKSU
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Annual Team NEO Report Shows Growth in 2020 Despite Pandemic

WKSU | By Zach McKnight
Published March 9, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST
team NEO county area graphic.png
Team NEO
Team NEO encompasses 18 counties of Northeast Ohio.

Northeast Ohio employment has weathered the pandemic well, according to a new report from Team NEO (see the report below). The regional economic development agency says its efforts to offset pandemic-related job losses led to the retention of more than 11,000 jobs.

Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler says their work during the pandemic also proved the value of connecting companies to tools and resources that can help with things like supply chain.

“And what that does is helps us create enough strength in the economy that either in some cases assures that those companies that are here want to stay here and continue to invest here, or it also helps create an environment where people see that by investing here maybe for the first time that they have an opportunity to thrive,” Koehler said.

The report shows that in 2020 Team NEO partnered with JobsOhio and the Northeast Ohio Economic Development Network on 84 projects that will create 8,500 jobs generating $449 million in annual payroll.

Zach McKnight
Zach McKnight is a senior Journalism major at Kent State University. Before interning at WKSU, he was involved with the Kent Stater and KentWired as a beat reporter and being involved as a video intern for the Kent State football team. After college, he hopes to go into the sports world as a reporter, writer, and potential photographer or announcer.
