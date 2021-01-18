© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Summit County Reappraisals Might not Change Property Taxes Much

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST
map of Summit County
Google Maps
An appraisal by the Summit County Fiscal Office led to large increases in property values.

Property owners in Summit County have until March 31 to challenge the new valuation of their property.

The Summit County Fiscal Office released new property values in December following appraisals as required by Ohio law. However, this time, State Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain mandated the office only use 2019 sales during their reappraisal rather than sales from the past three years, leading to a large increase in property values.

Deputy Fiscal Officer Dominic Basile says this does not necessarily mean there will be a significant rise in property taxes.

Summit County Reappraisals Might not Change Property Taxes Much
Dominic Basile: effect on real estate taxes

“If your property value went up 20%, your actual real estate taxes would most likely not go up 20%. It would be to a lesser degree,” Basile said.

He says there’s even a chance property taxes won’t go up at all on properties whose value went up.

Property owners can appeal to the Board of Revisions if they feel their new valuation was too high or too low.

Tags

EconomySummit CountySummit County Fiscal Officeproperty taxproperty value
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content