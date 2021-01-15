© 2021 WKSU
Economy

Regency Announces Building Renovation, Expansion Project at its Akron Site

WKSU | By Connor Steffen
Published January 15, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST
Regency Inc. expansion project ribbon cutting
Regency Inc.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, members of Akron City Council, and other community leaders joined Regency Inc. Jan. 13 to celebrate the expansion project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Akron-based office furniture maker Regency Inc. plans to hire additional staff and double its building capacity over the next three years with a renovation and expansion project.

The company says its location on Romig Road is paying off now that Amazon has opened a facility across the street. Regency sells products to some of the country’s largest e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Staples and more.

President John "Skip” Summerville said the expansion reaffirms the company’s dedication to the area.

“We have a long heritage here and a long history of creating tens of thousands of jobs and household income for the Akron area over the different companies and the different-size companies over the years—there’s no question about it," Summerville said. "And, we’re absolutely dedicated to this area and thrilled to be staying in the Akron area.”

Through the pandemic and the rise of working from home, the company has been considered an essential business, shipping thousands of products to people all over the world.

The project entails adding 5,000 square feet to the building. The plans also call for adding seven new shipping and receiving docks to the six it already has.

Connor Steffen
Connor Steffen is a junior at Kent State studying journalism. Connor is a member of TV2 News, Kent State's student-run television station, where he serves as the executive producer for all news operations. He also anchors, reports and produces for the station. After graduation, Connor hopes to work as a reporter at a local news station.
