Regency Announces Building Renovation, Expansion Project at its Akron Site

Akron-based office furniture maker Regency Inc. plans to hire additional staff and double its building capacity over the next three years with a renovation and expansion project.

The company says its location on Romig Road is paying off now that Amazon has opened a facility across the street. Regency sells products to some of the country’s largest e-commerce sites, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Staples and more.

President John "Skip” Summerville said the expansion reaffirms the company’s dedication to the area.

“We have a long heritage here and a long history of creating tens of thousands of jobs and household income for the Akron area over the different companies and the different-size companies over the years—there’s no question about it," Summerville said. "And, we’re absolutely dedicated to this area and thrilled to be staying in the Akron area.”

Through the pandemic and the rise of working from home, the company has been considered an essential business, shipping thousands of products to people all over the world.

The project entails adding 5,000 square feet to the building. The plans also call for adding seven new shipping and receiving docks to the six it already has.

