Ohio is facing more financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic with the loss of tax revenues from casinos and racinos.

These industries saw revenue tumble 26% from last year after a state order shut them down from March through June.

However, monthly revenue records were set in every month casinos were allowed to fully be open. But Ohio Casino Control Commission Communications Director Jessica Franks says that was not enough time to make up the lost tax revenue.

Ohio is Facing Lost Tax Revenue from Casinos and Racinos Jessica Franks: less money to go around Listen • 0:12

“That money goes to counties, school districts, the host cities of the four casinos, so that the money that's going to be available for those distributions is going to be lessened,” Franks said.

Gambling revenue totaled $1.4 billion in 2020 compared with $1.9 billion in 2019. About one-third of that money goes to state taxes.

