Lordstown Motors Hits 100,000 Orders Of Electric Truck Ahead Of Fall Start

An upstart electric vehicle maker says it now has more than 100,000 orders for its new pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp plans to begin production of the Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck in September at its plant near Youngstown.

The company bought the former General Motors assembly plant in Lordstown after GM ended production there in 2019.

Lordstown Motors says it will hire hundreds of people to build to the first line of Endurance trucks, but its long-term plan is to add thousands of jobs.

The light-duty truck has a range of about 250 miles and is being marketed to commercial customers.