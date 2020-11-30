© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Restaurants Ask Congress For More Federal Aid

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 30, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
Patio outside Columbus restaurant
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Patio outside a Columbus restaurant.

Ohio’s restaurants and bars say Congress needs to get to work immediately to give them more federal dollars to offset the losses associated with the pandemic. 

The Ohio Restaurant Association’s John Barker says seven counties have stay at home advisories and that, along with statewide restrictions, are hurting his members.

“And so now we are back at the catastrophic phase for restaurants again. They have no cash flow. They are all losing money," Barker says.

Barker says Congress needs to extend more federal aid for restaurants, bars and employees. He says there’s a 20% unemployment rate associated with them right now and thinks that number will climb significantly as the pandemic continues.

"It would be unconscionable not to help save America and all of these small businesses," Barker says.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EconomycoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio Restaurant Association
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.