© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron's Crafty Mart Goes Online For 'Small Business Saturday'

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST
Crafty Mart menu.jpg
Crafty Mart
This year's Crafty Mart event for 'Small Business Saturday' is online, with a 164-page catalog that will continue to be available through the end of the year.

A “Small Business Saturday” tradition is going online this year – and also expanding.

Crafty Mart has brought together Northeast Ohio artisans in Akron every year for the past decade. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have put together an online event which will run the entire weekend. Executive Director Marisa McClellan says 2020 has been difficult for small businesses, but they will be live on Facebook this weekend for the virtual market.

"Our vendors will be in there promoting whatever deals they have, talking about where their business is at this year, how you can help outside of shopping, and all kinds of other cool promos going on inside the event," McClellan said.

She says they're also teaming up with two similar markets -- Cleveland Bazaar and Pittsburgh's "I Made It! " -- for the event. And with so much uncertainty in the marketplace, it’s important to patronize small businesses. “We’ve been doing a lot of research putting together this show and we found that $68 of every $100 that you spend locally stays in your community. And when you shop small, you’re supporting a person who is working tirelessly – at all hours of every day – to make something that they really believe in and really, really love.”

There is a 164-page online catalog of everything that’s available here, and it should be available through the end of the year.

Tags

EconomyCrafty MartChristmas shopping#SmallBusinessSaturdayohio shoppersholiday shoppingcoronavirus
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content