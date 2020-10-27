Team NEO Honors Local Leaders As Economic Development Champions

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and City of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan have been named 2020 Regional Economic Development Champions by Team NEO. The awards were announced at the economic development organization's annual meeting, NEO Rising: Celebrating Today. Building Tomorrow.

The two received the Community Leader's Award for their work to launch Elevate Greater Akron. The plan has mobilized public, private and philanthropic organizations as well as created strategic initiatives that focus on pushing forward Greater Akron's economy.

It espouses five strategies to help the growth of small and medium-sized businesses. They include:



increase economic inclusion and opportunity

develop talent and skills

support downtown development and job hubs

focus on innovation and start-ups with high potential

better connect and leverage resources

The pair worked closely with local organizations, including the Greater Akron Chamber and the GAR Foundation to develop the plan.

In a statement Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler noted, “Our Regional Economic Development Champions have contributed significant leadership influence over extended periods of time in search of collaborative strategies pointed toward economic growth and prosperity in our region.”