Plans are in Place for Major Redevelopment of a Historic Ohio Aviation Site

A historic Ohio aviation site has been approved for a major redevelopment.

The Wright Company Factory site in Dayton, recognized as the world's first ever airplane factory, is set to welcome new housing, commercial spaces and a new $11 million processing facility expected to create 100 jobs.

Wednesday evening, city officials voted to move forward with other projects on the site such as adding green space, event space, and a $12 million addition to the Dayton Metro Library.

Susan Vincent of the Dayton Planning Department said it’s a project that will help address the needs of the community.

Vincent on the site projects

“This change from general industry to mixed-use hub will really support that cohesive redevelopment of the site and allow it to be more community-focused versus being really a heavy industrial one-use site,” she said.

The factory was home to the Wright brothers airplane company operations dating back to 1910. It eventually shut down in 2008 after 99 years of production.

Dayton purchased the factory site in 2013, aiming to restore and preserve the historic factory building for cultural and tourism purposes. As of right now, the facility is closed to the public but will eventually be open for tours.

All current plans for redevelopment of the site should be complete in 2021.

