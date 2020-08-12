© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Budget Director Says Effects Of Pandemic On Ohio's Economy Could Last Years

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published August 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT

The state’s tax revenue report for July was the first one showing gains in three months. But Ohio’s chief budget officer says she expects the economic effects of the pandemic to last for far longer than the pandemic does – perhaps years.

July’s income tax collections were boosted by the delayed tax deadline from April. And sales tax collections went up by 36% since June, fueled by pent up consumer demand, federal stimulus checks and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits.

But Office of Budget and Management Director Kim Murnieks said spending levels are headed back down and that extra $600 a week has expired. And Medicaid spending went up 12% since June and caseloads were up 6.7%. Murnieks said that’s in line with what was expected but that they’re planning for the worst.

"We expect that our state revenues may not return to calendar year 2019 levels until calendar year 2024 and perhaps beyond," Murnieks said.

Murnieks said the state is working with agencies on spending and still negotiating with its unions. But she expects to have to gradually spend the $2.7 billion in the rainy day fund over several years.

But Murnieks said she's still optimistic.

“We still expect this economic curve to look like a Nike swoosh with a dramatic downward trend that we’ve seen," Murnieks said. "We hope that we’ve been through the worst and that we’re now in that long, very slow recovery line that will take us several years."

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EconomycoronavirusCOVID-19ohio office of budget and management
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.