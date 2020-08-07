© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Pay No State Sales Tax This Weekend For Back-To-School Items

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT

Going back to school will be different this year but there’s one thing that won’t change. Ohioans will still be able to take advantage of a tax-free weekend for shopping for those back to school items. And it is happening now. 

The annual tax-free holiday began Friday morning and will run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Ohioans can avoid state sales tax on clothing priced at $75 or less, as well as school supplies and items considered ‘instructional material” that are $20 or less. The sales tax holiday applies to items purchased in brick-and-mortar stores as well as online retailers. The holiday was made permanent by the state last year. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
