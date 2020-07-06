Some Unemployment Will Be Extended In Ohio

An extra 20 weeks of unemployment compensation will be made available to eligible Ohioans once they have exhausted their other benefits.

Bret Crow with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the state’s unemployment is high enough that some Ohioans will be able to get an extension.

“This potentially extends unemployment for those who have remain unemployed and have exhausted their benefits through two other programs – the existing unemployment program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program," Crow says.

Crow says there’s no extension of the $600 weekly benefit paid for those receiving traditional unemployment. That expires later this month. He says the department will be notifying Ohioans who are eligible for assistance under this program.

