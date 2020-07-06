© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Residential Real Estate Market In Ohio Robust Despite Pandemic

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 6, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT

The COVID19 pandemic has hurt a lot of businesses but not the residential real estate market in Ohio. And there are a couple of factors that are at play here.

Ohio Board of Realtors President Chris Reese says she’s never seen a real estate market like this one.

“Low, low inventory, a high demand because the interest rates are so low. Many banks are under 3% and that’s just a record that we haven’t seen," Reese says

Reese says more listings are needed statewide to keep up wuth demand. She says some properties are in contract within hours of being listed. She says in 2007, there were 26,000 listings in Central Ohio - there are 2,600 now.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
