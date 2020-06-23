© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Sponsor Says Bill To Extend Unemployment Benefits To At-Risk Ohioans No Longer Needed

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 23, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus)

A bill that would have allowed an extension of benefits to unemployed Ohioans who are at risk or have medical conditions that could be deadly if they contract COVID-19 has been in the works at the Statehouse. But the sponsor of that legislation says it is not necessary now that Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says his bill, which would have allowed Ohioans at greatest risk for dying from COVID-19 to stay home and collect unemployment longer, is no longer needed now that Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order protecting them.

“The executive order basically says to the people of Ohio, ‘you don’t have to choose between your life and your livelihood.’”

Leland's bill also sought to provide state unemployment to working parents who lack child care.

The state is no longer allowing that as an excuse not to return to work. But Leland says they can apply for federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
