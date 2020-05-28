UC Furloughs 360 Employees

The University of Cincinnati is furloughing 360 employees for the summer. The announcement from President Neville Pinto came in a letter Wednesday. Pinto says those affected are in "auxiliary and athletic operations, mostly in roles in now-dormant, student- and public-facing facilities, providing operational support for service venues as well as events."

The furloughs begin June 1 and run through July 30.

"To those directly impacted, please know, above all, these furloughs are happening through no fault of your own. This in no way reflects on the quality of your work," Pinto writes.

Pinto in April said furloughs could be coming. He pointed to funding and philanthropy reductions and multi-million dollar projected budget shortfalls.

