Destination Cleveland Launches 'Undefeated' Initiative to Support Hospitality Industry

Starting next week, Destination Cleveland will unveil a marketing campaign designed to re-open the city's restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions.

The "Undefeated" initiative will ask hospitality businesses to make a "Clean Commitment" to best practices for customer and employee safety. Destination Cleveland President David Gilbert said they will be calling on residents to engage on social media and talk about getting the city back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe undefeated optimism defines Clevelanders, and it’s how we show up in life – in good times and in bad," he said. "Our undefeated and bold spirit reflects our community’s resilience and our determination not just to get back up, but to get back up and move forward. It’s such a hallmark of who we are as a community.”

Gilbert added that the program will run throughout the summer so long as public health officials continue allowing the state to re-open.

Cuyahoga County promised $700,000 in federal Coronavirus funds toward the effort.

Residents will also be asked later this summer to use #MyWordMyCLE on social media to share how they will help move Cleveland forward through volunteering, helping others find job opportunities, focusing on health and wellness, and eating or shopping local.