Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Destination Cleveland Launches 'Undefeated' Initiative to Support Hospitality Industry

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
1 of 2
'Undefeated' will launch next week, asking businesses to commit to best practices for employee and customer safety. Later this summer, Destination Cleveland will push #MyWordMyCLE on social media, asking the public how they will help the city reopen.
2 of 2
KEVIN NIEDERMIER

Starting next week, Destination Cleveland will unveil a marketing campaign designed to re-open the city's restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions.

The "Undefeated" initiative will ask hospitality businesses to make a "Clean Commitment" to best practices for customer and employee safety. Destination Cleveland President David Gilbert said they will be calling on residents to engage on social media and talk about getting the city back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe undefeated optimism defines Clevelanders, and it’s how we show up in life – in good times and in bad," he said. "Our undefeated and bold spirit reflects our community’s resilience and our determination not just to get back up, but to get back up and move forward. It’s such a hallmark of who we are as a community.”

Gilbert added that the program will run throughout the summer so long as public health officials continue allowing the state to re-open.

Cuyahoga County promised $700,000 in federal Coronavirus funds toward the effort.

Residents will also be asked later this summer to use #MyWordMyCLE on social media to share how they will help move Cleveland forward through volunteering, helping others find job opportunities, focusing on health and wellness, and eating or shopping local.

photo of Undefeated landing page
Credit DESTINATION CLEVELAND
/
DESTINATION CLEVELAND
The Destination Cleveland 'Undefeated' initiative has several social media components to engage the public in re-opening the city's hospitality industry.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
