Economy
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

ODJFS Takes Down "Fraud" Page, Says No Benefits Denied Because Of COVID-19

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published May 26, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.

1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child care, the cleanliness of their workplaces and the safety of vulnerable family members as they go back to work. And the agency processing claims has seen that concern too.

Of the 28.5% of claims that have been denied as of Friday, May 22, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said none have been because of COVID-19 related reasons such as lack of child care or concerns about virus protection in the workplace.

But ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said just being afraid of getting sick isn’t a good reason to not go back to work if called to.

“You would need more. That would be evaluated on a case by case basis – more to establish the employer is not aligning with appropriate health and safety protocols, there’s a health condition, etc.," Hall said. "But fear itself, standing alone, is not to be sufficient.”

Hall said the agency is evaluating what criteria would apply specifically to refuse to return to work because of COVID-19.

The ODJFS website had a page that allowed employers to "report COVID-19 employee fraud", including not returning to work. That page has been taken down.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

EconomycoronavirusCOVID-19Unemployment benefitsOhio economy
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
