Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

New Round of Grants Available for Small Businesses in Summit County

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published May 17, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
map of Summit County
GOOGLE MAPS
Small businesses throughout Summit County can apply for funding from a new round of COVID-19 emergency grants.

There’s a new pot of grant money for small businesses in Summit County struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that more of them will be able to qualify for this round of funding.

The Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce is administering the five million dollar COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Relief Program.

Chamber President and CEO Steve Millard says with this second round of grants, small businesses with up to 30 employees are eligible, and they do not have to apply for other government loans that have already been exhausted, changes that should allow more businesses to qualify.

“We know how tough this is for small business owners. Please be patient with us as we go through this process. We’re all learning together, but we know these resources are helpful. We know they’re scarce, and we’ll do everything we can to help.”

Click here to apply. 

EconomyGreater Akron ChambergrantscoronavirusCOVID-19small businesses
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
