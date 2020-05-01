© 2020 WKSU
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Non-Essential Retailers Can Start Curbside Service Early

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT

Brick and mortar retail stores throughout Ohio that have been considered non-essential are set to open on May 12th. But the newly expanded stay-at-home order is allowing some to start up tomorrow. 

Gordon Gough with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the order allows retailers to offer curbside service more than a week earlier than expected.

“Order online, buy via phone and pick up at the curb. And many times, the consumer pops their trunk and the retailer puts the item in their trunk and hands it to them.”

Gough says when stores that have been closed since April 2 open their doors May 12, they will need to have protocols in place, including social distancing, strict sanitation measures and employees wearing masks when possible. Businesses can decide whether to require customers to wear masks as well.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
