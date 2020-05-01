Non-Essential Retailers Can Start Curbside Service Early

Brick and mortar retail stores throughout Ohio that have been considered non-essential are set to open on May 12th. But the newly expanded stay-at-home order is allowing some to start up tomorrow.

Gordon Gough with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the order allows retailers to offer curbside service more than a week earlier than expected.

“Order online, buy via phone and pick up at the curb. And many times, the consumer pops their trunk and the retailer puts the item in their trunk and hands it to them.”

Gough says when stores that have been closed since April 2 open their doors May 12, they will need to have protocols in place, including social distancing, strict sanitation measures and employees wearing masks when possible. Businesses can decide whether to require customers to wear masks as well.

